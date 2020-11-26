Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Central Garden & Pet Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

