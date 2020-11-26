Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Central Garden & Pet Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CENT. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.74. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

