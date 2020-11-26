Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BERY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE:BERY opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 4.77%.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

