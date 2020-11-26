Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 4th

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.
PMO opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
