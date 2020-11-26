Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) versus Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Financial Analysis

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Puradyn Filter Technologies alerts:

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A Visteon -1.25% 2.42% 0.56%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Visteon 1 2 3 0 2.33

Visteon has a consensus target price of $95.17, indicating a potential downside of 20.19%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies $1.53 million 0.45 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Visteon $2.95 billion 1.13 $70.00 million $2.77 43.05

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puradyn Filter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.