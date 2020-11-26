Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 678,195 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.93% of Public Storage worth $360,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $223.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.88. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.