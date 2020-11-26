Proton Token (PTT) 1-Day Volume Tops $111,290.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Proton Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Proton Token has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $127,565.72 and $111,290.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00368386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.34 or 0.03024912 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

