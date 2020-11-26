ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 71.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,796 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,031,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,675 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SH opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $33.19.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

