Pritchard Capital Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $257.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price boosted by Pritchard Capital from $250.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Pritchard Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.74.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $224.15 on Monday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of -198.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.78.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total transaction of $1,647,947.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DocuSign by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.