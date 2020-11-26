PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRGX Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded PRGX Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

PRGX stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PRGX Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 142,058 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in PRGX Global by 19.9% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global in the third quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PRGX Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PRGX Global by 467.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â- Americas, Recovery Audit Services Â- Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.