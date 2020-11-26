Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Senior Officer Acquires C$96,574.70 in Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss acquired 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$97.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,574.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,429,129.80.

Douglas Owen Goss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Douglas Owen Goss bought 310 shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$95.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,670.10.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$97.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of C$62.79 and a 12-month high of C$104.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.42.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

