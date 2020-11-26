Piper Sandler Weighs in on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.