Piper Sandler Weighs in on Globe Life Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of GL opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,100,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,452,607.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,127,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,426 shares in the company, valued at $69,266,424.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $13,437,980. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Globe Life by 27.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Globe Life by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Globe Life by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

