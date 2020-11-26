Piper Sandler Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $42.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HALO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,500 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

