Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $316,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after buying an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after buying an additional 1,375,597 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $61,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after buying an additional 543,848 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 349,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $109.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.