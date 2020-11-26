Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $6,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $6,634,950.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $6,274,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $5,785,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $4,626,300.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $4,689,300.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,573,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $4,580,100.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PINS. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.