Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $135.90 on Thursday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $155.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

