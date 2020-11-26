Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $105.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.75. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $1,687,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 424.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in PTC by 1,021.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

