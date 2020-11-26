Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. UBS Group currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of PM opened at $76.89 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

