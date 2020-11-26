Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $76.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,026 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.