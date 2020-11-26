Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.55.
Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $76.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,894,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 83,026 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,365,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
