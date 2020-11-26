Peter Hirsch Sells 1,113 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BL stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $116.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,502,000 after buying an additional 9,578,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.
