Peter Hirsch Sells 1,113 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BL stock opened at $115.23 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $116.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,502,000 after buying an additional 9,578,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

