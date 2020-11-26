Peter Aghar Sells 3,200 Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Director Peter Aghar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$19,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,087,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,567,708.64.

Shares of PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30.

PRV.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

