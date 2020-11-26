Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $26.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $66,648.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,822.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 196,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $5,472,344.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,880 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,913 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 25.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the third quarter worth $1,673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at $591,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

