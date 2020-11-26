PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PermRock Royalty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE PRT opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

