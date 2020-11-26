PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $144.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.