People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,267 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,520,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 92.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 272,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,229,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

