People s United Financial Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

