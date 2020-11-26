People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,837 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 568,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 447.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 174,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $110.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

