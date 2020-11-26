People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,671 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,132,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,160,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 27.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 217,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 46,321 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 483,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

