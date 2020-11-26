Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 0.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PWOD opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81.

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 2,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,901.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jill Fortinsky Schwartz sold 7,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $165,638.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

