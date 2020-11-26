Paul W. Geiger III Sells 1,679 Shares of HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Stock

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) COO Paul W. Geiger III sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $18,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. HighPoint Resources Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

HPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,143,486 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

