Patrick L. Alexander Sells 866 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $21,693.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LARK opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $268,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 113,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Landmark Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

