Patrick Kinsella Sells 8,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $444,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PFSI stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

