Patrick Kinsella Sells 8,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $444,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PFSI stock opened at $57.08 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
