Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park-Ohio has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a PE ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 26,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

