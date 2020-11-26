Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $33.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Pi Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

