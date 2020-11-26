PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells $683,993.16 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,308,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,092,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Alexandru Solomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 45,132 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,371,561.48.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $593,774.55.

On Friday, August 28th, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 16,346 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $507,216.38.

On Monday, August 31st, Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $681,139.53.

NYSE PD opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.18. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $37.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 104.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,353 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PagerDuty by 66.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,510 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,452,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,468,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,281,000 after purchasing an additional 970,549 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $19,230,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

