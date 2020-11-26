Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Robert Andrew Schneider Sells 15,000 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $131.75 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $136.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.25.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,793,000 after acquiring an additional 331,792 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after buying an additional 136,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after buying an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.46.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.