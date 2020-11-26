OWNDATA Reaches Market Cap of $536,427.65 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 42% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $536,427.65 and approximately $4.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00077038 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000958 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020806 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

