Overstock.com, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) declared a dividend on Friday, November 13th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

