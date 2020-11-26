O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly Sells 20,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORLY opened at $444.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

