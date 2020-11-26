Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.34 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $100.34 million and approximately $20.69 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001576 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00073545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00366771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $525.68 or 0.03034094 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.