Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.
Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of -0.09.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
