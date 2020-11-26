Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of -0.09.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

