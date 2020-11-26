Oppenheimer Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $23.12 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.79 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $444.14 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,356,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,367,000 after buying an additional 61,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after buying an additional 124,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

