Oppenheimer Weighs in on Medtronic plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Medtronic stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 900,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.