Oppenheimer Comments on Biogen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $27.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $27.82. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.90.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

