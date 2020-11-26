Oppenheimer Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $305.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.70.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $279.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.60. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 339,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,905,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

