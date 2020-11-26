Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.40.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $832.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. Ontrak has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $83.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 151.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.