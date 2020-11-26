OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Director Jay N. Levine Sells 54,276 Shares of Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB boosted their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 237.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 591,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,476,000 after buying an additional 84,931 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in OneMain by 44.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 457,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 139,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

