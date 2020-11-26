On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 29.76% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%.

Shares of OTIVF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

