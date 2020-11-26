Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Acquires $26,966.70 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,162,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 66.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 208,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 83,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,603,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

